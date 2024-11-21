Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.27 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 8 cents at $5.48 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 2 cents at $3.46 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $9.81 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.83 cent at $1.85 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.6 cents at $2.54 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.25 cent at $.81 a pound.

