Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 2 cents at $4.25 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 1.25 cents at $5.49 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 0.25 cent at $3.45 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 6.75 cents at $9.92 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was unchanged at $1.87 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was off 0.02 cent at $2.52 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.2 cent at $.80 a pound.

