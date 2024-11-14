Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 1 cent at $4.25 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 1.75 cents at $5.39 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 5.25 cents at $3.47 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 0.5 cent at $10.07 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.48 cent at $1.84 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 0.2 cent at $2.44 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.42 cent at $.82 a pound.

