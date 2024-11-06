Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 3.5 cents at $4.15 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 8.25 cents at $5.64 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.92 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 15.25 cents at $9.87 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.78 cent at $1.86 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 1.15 cents at $2.44 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.1 cent at $.81 a pound.

