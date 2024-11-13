Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 0.25 cent at $5.41 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.44 a bushel. Jan. soybeans lost 2.5 cents at $10.06 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.7 cent at $1.84 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 0.2 cent at $2.44 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.2 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.