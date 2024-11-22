Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 5.5 cents at $5.43 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 6.25 cents at $3.49 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 0.75 cent at $9.85 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.48 cent at $1.87 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 1.05 cents at $2.54 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 1.02 cents at $.82 a pound.

