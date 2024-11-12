Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.29 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 13.5 cents at $5.54 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 3 cents at $3.44 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.45 cent at $1.84 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.43 cents at $2.44 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.47 cent at $.82 a pound.

