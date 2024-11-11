Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 1.25 cents at $4.30 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 13.75 cents at $5.59 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.62 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 4.25 cents at $10.35 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.12 cent at $1.84 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 0.02 cent at $2.41 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.58 cent at $.81 a pound.

