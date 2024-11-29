Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.16 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 2.75 cents at $5.35 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 4.5 cents at $9.93 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.25 cent at $1.88 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was off 0.15 cent at $2.59 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.2 cent at $.82 a pound.

