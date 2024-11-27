Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 1.75 cents at $4.22 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.39 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 0.5 cent at $3.48 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 6.25 cents at $9.90 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.23 cent at $1.87 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 0.22 cent at $2.58 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.12 cent at $.83 a pound.

