Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.25 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 2.25 cents at $5.37 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 4.75 cents at $3.45 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $9.86 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 0.63 cent at $1.87 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 1.08 cents at $2.55 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.42 cent at $.82 a pound.

