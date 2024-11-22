Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 1.75 cents at $4.29 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.49 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 3.25 cents at $3.43 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 5.75 cents at $9.84 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.6 cent at $1.86 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 0.08 cent at $2.53 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.17 cent at $.81 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.