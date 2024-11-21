Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 1 cent at $4.29 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 3.5 cents at $5.56 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 2.75 cents at $3.48 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $9.90 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was unchanged at $1.86 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 0.32 cent at $2.52 a pound. Dec. hogs was unchanged at $.81 a pound.

