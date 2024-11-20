Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.30 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 3.75 cents at $5.52 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 1.25 cents at $3.44 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $9.91 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.42 cent at $1.86 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.45 cent at $2.52 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.68 cent at $.80 a pound.

