Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.29 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 4.25 cents at $5.51 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 3.5 cents at $3.67 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 5.5 cents at $10.04 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.12 cent at $1.84 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.22 cent at $2.50 a pound. Dec. hogs was unchanged at $.80 a pound.

