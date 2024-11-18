Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.29 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 5.75 cents at $5.47 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 2.75 cents at $3.63 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $10.10 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 1.02 cents at $1.84 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 2.13 cents at $2.50 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.1 cent at $.80 a pound.

