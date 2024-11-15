Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.24 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 5.5 cents at $5.37 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 3.75 cents at $3.57 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $9.98 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.2 cent at $1.83 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 3.65 cents at $2.47 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.58 cent at $.79 a pound.

