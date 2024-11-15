Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 1 cents at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 1.25 cents at $5.32 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 4.75 cents at $3.53 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 7.75 cents at $9.95 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.27 cent at $1.83 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.05 cent at $2.43 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.1 cent at $.80 a pound.

