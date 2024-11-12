Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 3 cents at $4.33 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 1.5 cents at $5.67 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 1.25 cents at $3.47 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 2 cents at $10.20 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.3 cent at $1.84 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.42 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.17 cent at $.82 a pound.

