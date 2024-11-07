Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.28 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.72 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 2.5 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.75 cent at $10.27 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.43 cent at $1.86 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.4 cent at $2.44 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.55 cent at $.81 a pound.

