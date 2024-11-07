Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.74 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.88 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 9.5 cents at $10.13 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.1 cent at $1.85 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.05 cent at $2.44 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.18 cent at $.82 a pound.

