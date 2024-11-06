Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 10 cents at $5.74 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 0.5 cent at $3.91 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $10.05 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.05 cent at $1.85 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.75 cent at $2.44 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 1.12 cents at $.82 a pound.

