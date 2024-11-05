Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 0.5 cent at $5.72 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 0.75 cent at $3.91 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 4 cents at $10.04 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.48 cent at $1.85 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.5 cent at $2.43 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 1.8 cents at $.81 a pound.

