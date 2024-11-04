Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 3 cents at $4.17 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 1.5 cents at $5.67 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 3.5 cents at $4.03 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 10.75 cents at $10.04 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.08 cent at $1.86 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 0.6 cent at $2.43 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.47 cent at $.85 a pound.

