Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.5 cent at $4.15 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 7.5 cents at $5.67 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1 cent at $3.98 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.75 cent at $9.95 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.83 cent at $1.86 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.68 cents at $2.43 a pound. Dec. hogs was unchanged at $.84 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.