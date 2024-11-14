Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.19 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 7.5 cents at $5.32 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 0.75 cent at $3.48 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $9.88 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.45 cent at $1.83 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 0.55 cent at $2.43 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 2.4 cents at $.80 a pound.

