Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 1.75 cents at $4.29 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.75 cent at $5.72 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was down 3.75 cents at $10.22 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 1.08 cents at $1.85 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.07 cents at $2.43 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.7 cent at $.81 a pound.

