Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.16 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 3 cents at $5.70 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 11.25 cents at $3.92 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $9.97 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 0.95 cent at $1.85 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle fell by 0.25 cent at $2.42 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 1.37 cents at $.83 a pound.

