Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.24 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 6.75 cents at $5.42 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 3.25 cents at $3.48 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 1.25 cents at $9.87 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.32 cent at $1.87 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.15 cent at $2.56 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.1 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.