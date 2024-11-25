Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 2.5 cents at $4.23 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 9.75 cents at $5.34 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 0.5 cent at $3.50 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 5 cents at $9.88 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.45 cent at $1.87 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 2.25 cents at $2.57 a pound. Dec. hogs fell by 0.1 cent at $.82 a pound.

