Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.27 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 1.75 cents at $5.50 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 24.5 cents at $3.43 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $9.98 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 2.2 cents at $1.86 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 2.08 cents at $2.52 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.65 cent at $.79 a pound.

