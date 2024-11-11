Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.29…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.29 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.65 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 15.5 cents at $3.46 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 0.25 cent at $10.22 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell by 0.12 cent at $1.84 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 0.73 cent at $2.42 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.15 cent at $.82 a pound.

