Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.31 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 0.25 cent at $5.72 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 21.5 cents at $3.63 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 0.75 cent at $10.31 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 1.05 cents at $1.84 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 1.83 cents at $2.41 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.1 cent at $.81 a pound.

