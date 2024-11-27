Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.5 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.5 cent at $4.15 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 4.5 cents at $5.35 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 16 cents at $3.32 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $9.89 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.87 cent at $1.88 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.5 cent at $2.59 a pound. Dec. hogs lost 0.52 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.