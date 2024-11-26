Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.20…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.20 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 3 cents at $5.39 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.48 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $9.83 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose by 0.12 cent at $1.87 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 2.77 cents at $2.58 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 1 cents at $.83 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.