Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 1 cents at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 4.5 cents at $5.41 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 4.75 cents at $3.53 a bushel. Jan. soybeans fell by 7.75 cents at $9.91 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.1 cent at $1.83 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle rose by 0.25 cent at $2.47 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.58 cent at $.80 a pound.

