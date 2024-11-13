Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 1.5 cents at $4.27 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 6.75 cents at $5.46 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.41 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 1.5 cents at $10.09 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.22 cent at $1.85 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.12 cent at $2.44 a pound. Dec. hogs was down 0.37 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.