Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 1.25 cents at $4.18 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 4 cents at $5.73 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 0.5 cent at $3.90 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 4.25 cents at $10.02 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 0.23 cent at $1.85 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was down 0.4 cent at $2.42 a pound. Dec. hogs was off 0.3 cent at $.83 a pound.

