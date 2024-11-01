Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 2.75 cents at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 4.25 cents at $5.75 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 2.5 cents at $3.97 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 8 cents at $10.03 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 0.13 cent at $1.86 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 0.3 cent at $2.42 a pound. Dec. hogs gained 0.73 cent at $.85 a pound.

