GrafTech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.1 million in its third quarter.

The Brooklyn Heights, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The maker of graphite products posted revenue of $130.7 million in the period.

