GoPro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — GoPro Inc. (GPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its third quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The action video camera maker posted revenue of $258.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254.9 million.

