Goodyear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Monday reported a loss of $34 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period.

