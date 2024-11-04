Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Goodyear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Goodyear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 5:06 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Monday reported a loss of $34 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The tire maker posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up