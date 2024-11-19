Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $95.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 36 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $224.4 million in the period.

