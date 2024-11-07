Goldman Sachs BDC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported profit of $37.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) on Thursday reported profit of $37.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 58 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $110.4 million in the period.

