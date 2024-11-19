Golden Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Golden Minerals Co. (AUMN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $199,000,…

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Golden Minerals Co. (AUMN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $199,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Golden, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 4 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 28 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 50 cents.

