Golden Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.2 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The gaming services provider posted revenue of $161.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.2 million.

