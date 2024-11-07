GoHealth: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.8 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.73 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.19 per share.

The company posted revenue of $118.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.