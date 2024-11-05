Gogo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $10.6 million.…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $10.6 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $100.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97 million.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $410 million.

