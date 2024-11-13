GlycoMimetics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLYC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.