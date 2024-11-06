Globe Specialty Metals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $18.8 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $18.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys posted revenue of $433.5 million in the period.

